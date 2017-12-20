Comparing Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) and Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ: GNMX) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aevi Genomic Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 269.57%. Given Aevi Genomic Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aevi Genomic Medicine is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$41.90 million ($0.96) -1.20 Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 7.90 -$39.49 million ($3.59) -0.07

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -163.88% -130.14% Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52%

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohns disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.