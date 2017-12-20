Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) PT Set at $29.00 by B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) received a $29.00 price target from B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHCT. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.51 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $30.64.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Wallace purchased 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $136,592.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy G. Wallace acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,929.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,411. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,064 shares of company stock worth $677,488 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. It has investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans.

