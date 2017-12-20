Comerica (CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Comerica to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.48.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE CMA) opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,834.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $345,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $240,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Comerica by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

