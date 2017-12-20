Colliers International Group (CIGI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3884385572539 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2,252.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.80. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.50 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

