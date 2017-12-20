Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Colgate, which has lagged the industry in the past six months, witnessed strained margins lately. This stemmed from increased raw material and packaging costs, as well as higher advertising expenses. Further, it anticipates the aforementioned costs to persist and impact margins in 2017. Additionally, the company perked up its costs guidance related to charges arising from the expansion and extension of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program through Dec 31, 2019. This is also likely to put near-term pressure on the results. Nonetheless, the company is encouraged by the progress and prospects from this program, with additional savings anticipated from this recent expansion. Also, the company with a meet or beat earnings track record, has been gaining from its robust brands portfolio and constant innovations. Colgate’s shareholder-friendly moves also remain noteworthy. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.”

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL ) opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64,971.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Victoria L. Dolan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $660,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria L. Dolan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,995 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 125.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/colgate-palmolive-cl-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.