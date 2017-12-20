Colfax (CFX) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. Colfax also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Colfax (CFX) opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,698.10, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Colfax has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.09 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Colfax were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

