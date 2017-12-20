Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,526.90 ($34.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 1,950 ($26.24) to GBX 2,400 ($32.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.34) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($34.99) to GBX 2,400 ($32.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,820 ($37.95) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Michalis Imellos acquired 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,605 ($35.06) per share, with a total value of £1,120.15 ($1,507.60).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC ( CCH ) traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,353 ($31.67). 688,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,099. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,648 ($22.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,682 ($36.10).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

