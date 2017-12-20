CNH Industrial (CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.00. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2419096 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. BidaskClub upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18,136.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 15,801,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 424,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,175,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 621,462 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

