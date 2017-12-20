ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ClearSign Combustion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2834091999005 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ CLIR) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,818. ClearSign Combustion has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ClearSign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation is engaged in designing and developing technologies for the purpose of managing performance characteristics of combustion systems, including emission and operational performance, and energy efficiency. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control (ECC) platform technologies manage the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

