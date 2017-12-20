Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Clean Harbors worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David J. Vergo sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $60,663.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,726 shares of company stock worth $147,429 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,027.15, a P/E ratio of 265.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

