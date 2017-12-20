City of London Group (CIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.15)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. City of London Group had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of £106 million for the quarter.

Shares of City of London Group (LON:CIN) opened at GBX 108 ($1.45) on Wednesday. City of London Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.44).

About City of London Group

City of London Group plc (COLG) is a closed-ended investment company with investments in the financial services sector and a portfolio of available-for-sale investments. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve total returns for shareholders in excess of 8% per annum, measured on a five-year rolling basis.

