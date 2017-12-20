Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,584.66, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $49.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $119,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,588 shares of company stock worth $10,480,038. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 292.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,850,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834,274 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $95,449,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 89.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 68.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

