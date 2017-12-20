Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TESARO (TSRO)

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday.

TSRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of TESARO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.39.

Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. TESARO has a 52-week low of $76.74 and a 52-week high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.69. TESARO had a negative net margin of 251.22% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $142.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 740.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TESARO will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $70,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $70,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSRO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESARO by 3,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TESARO by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

