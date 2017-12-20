Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,705,000 after acquiring an additional 205,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 195,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200,071.63, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/citigroup-inc-c-shares-sold-by-seizert-capital-partners-llc.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.