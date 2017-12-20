Chubb’s (CB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.09.

Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68,639.87, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $127.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 28,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $4,349,722.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,383.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $779,486.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,195 shares of company stock worth $10,478,345. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,320,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,312,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 409,574 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Chubb by 105.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 11,137,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,705,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,033,000 after acquiring an additional 225,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

