China Southern Airlines (ZNH) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Airlines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Southern Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Southern Airlines pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Airlines” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Southern Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Southern Airlines Competitors 324 1116 2225 103 2.56

As a group, “Airlines” companies have a potential downside of 6.62%. Given China Southern Airlines’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Southern Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Southern Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A China Southern Airlines Competitors 5.30% 21.35% 6.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Southern Airlines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines $17.31 billion $759.12 million 14.31 China Southern Airlines Competitors $9.83 billion $754.70 million 332.86

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. China Southern Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China Southern Airlines rivals beat China Southern Airlines on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is principally engaged in the operation of civil aviation, including the provision of passenger, cargo, mail delivery and other extended transportation services. The Company operates through two business segments, including Airline Transportation segment and Other segment. Airline Transportation segment consist of passenger and cargo and mail operations. Other segment includes hotel and tour operation, ground services, cargo handling and other miscellaneous services. . The Company also provides services of general aviation and aircraft maintenance. The Company acts as an agency of domestic and foreign airlines, and other aviation and related business, such as personal accident insurance and agency business.

