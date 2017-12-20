Childrens Place (PLCE) Given a $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.42.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.80. 337,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,593. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,445.81, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Childrens Place had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at $9,731,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

