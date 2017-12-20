Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.87

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 123500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a market cap of $91.16, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 84.71%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.19% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (the Trust) is a trust formed to own royalty interests for the benefit of Trust unit holders. The royalty interests held by the Trust (Royalty Interests) are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (Chesapeake) interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County.

