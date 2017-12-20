ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) versus Workiva (WK) Head-To-Head Analysis

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $113.20 million 2.11 -$8.00 million ($0.40) -22.50 Workiva $178.65 million 5.09 -$43.97 million ($0.91) -23.85

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor -8.54% -9.48% -5.75% Workiva -18.83% -13,251.94% -25.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChannelAdvisor and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 5 3 0 2.38 Workiva 0 3 3 0 2.50

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.94%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.61%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Workiva.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Workiva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Its suite of solutions provides customers with a single, integrated user interface to manage their product listings, inventory availability, pricing optimization, search terms, data analytics and other functions. It also offers solutions that allow manufacturers to send their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorized resellers.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides enterprises with cloud solutions for improving productivity, accountability and insight into business data. The Company created Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform for organizations to collect, link, report and analyze their business data. Wdesk’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation applications are integrated and built upon a data management engine, offering synchronized data, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and a full audit trail. As of December 31, 2016, it provided its platform to over 2,700 organizations. Wdesk enables coworkers to create, review and publish data-linked documents and reports with control, accuracy and productivity. With Wdesk data linking, changes are automatically updated in all linked instances, including numbers, text, charts and graphics throughout a customer’s spreadsheets, word-processing documents and presentation decks in the Wdesk platform.

