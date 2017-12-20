News stories about Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Champions Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0586540073151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ CSBR) traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,706. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 593.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Champions Oncology (CSBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/champions-oncology-csbr-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company has two business segments: Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). The POS segment provides physicians and patients information to help guide the development of personalized treatment plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.