Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Given $12.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Century Casinos an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ CNTY) opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.91, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.75%. equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

