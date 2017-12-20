Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 319 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($201.79).
Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.62). 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,720. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.31 ($0.77).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.92) price target on shares of Centaur Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.76).
Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.
