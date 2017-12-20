Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Santander

Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.60 to $10.70 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $11.20 to $10.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.71%. equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

