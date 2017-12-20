Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Celgene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Celgene by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 107,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $86,140.35, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CELG shares. Vetr lowered shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.88 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $166.00 to $148.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.21.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

