CBS Corporation (CBS) Short Interest Down 77.7% in November

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,429,720 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 69,281,182 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,312,480 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CBS news, Director Charles K. Gifford sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $291,981.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,751.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $4,917,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,169,077.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,279 shares of company stock worth $14,437,978. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

CBS ( NYSE:CBS ) opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. CBS has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $23,570.48, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. CBS had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 58.49%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

CBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

