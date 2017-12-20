Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9775595576425 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO ) traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,237. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

