Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRZO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Carrizo Oil & Gas ( NASDAQ:CRZO ) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 2,406,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1,565.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.18. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 58.37%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,712.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,088,000 after acquiring an additional 978,942 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,261,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,427,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,188 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,256,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after acquiring an additional 850,815 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

