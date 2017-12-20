Cardiome Pharma (CRME) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardiome Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2796319138232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ CRME) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,560. Cardiome Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Cardiome Pharma had a negative net margin of 110.00% and a negative return on equity of 101.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cardiome Pharma will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRME shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cardiome Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiome Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mackie raised shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cardiome Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardiome Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiome Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

