Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16,228.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19,628.12, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 0.84%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

