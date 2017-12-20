Carbo Ceramics (CRR) vs. Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Head to Head Review

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbo Ceramics and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbo Ceramics $103.05 million 2.55 -$80.12 million ($4.69) -2.07 Oasis Midstream Partners $120.85 million 4.10 $40.12 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Carbo Ceramics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Carbo Ceramics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Carbo Ceramics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbo Ceramics and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbo Ceramics 1 4 1 0 2.00 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89

Carbo Ceramics presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Carbo Ceramics.

Profitability

This table compares Carbo Ceramics and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbo Ceramics -79.49% -16.48% -13.73% Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Carbo Ceramics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbo Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc. is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions. The Company’s environmental products and services segment is intended to protect operators’ assets, minimize environmental risks, and lower lease operating expense (LOE). The Company, through Asset Guard Products Inc. (AGPI), provides spill prevention, containment and countermeasure systems for the oil and gas industry. The Company manufactures various ceramic proppants.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. The Company operates in two primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin.

