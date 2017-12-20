CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,445 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.02.

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 7,840 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $521,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $59,886.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,995 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

