Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Enerplus ( NYSE ERF ) remained flat at $$8.56 during trading on Monday. 694,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,072.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $109,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 5.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

