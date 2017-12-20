Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 1,040.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,998.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 569,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 307,979 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Hochman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hochman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,336 shares of company stock worth $175,632 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/cantor-fitzgerald-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-corbus-pharmaceuticals-holdings-inc-crbp.html.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.