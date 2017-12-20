Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $1,920,750,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $884,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $839,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $726,508,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $481,355,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 78,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $5,601,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $476,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,951 shares of company stock worth $35,502,729. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company ( NYSE:DWDP ) opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $167,051.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Dow Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $73.85.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

