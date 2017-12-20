Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Edward Carolan Sells 6,500 Shares

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) insider Edward Carolan sold 6,500 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $312,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,520.00, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 80,239.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 585.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,011,000 after acquiring an additional 897,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,555,000 after acquiring an additional 729,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

