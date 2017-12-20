California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,895 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Equifax worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,993,000. FDO Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,723,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.40 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of Equifax, Inc. ( NYSE EFX ) opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14,209.00, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.28 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

