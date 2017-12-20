California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.03 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBG. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,472,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE CBG) opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,004.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.75%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Malek sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $298,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,575,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,049,872 shares of company stock worth $130,055,941 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-19-03-million-holdings-in-cbre-group-inc-cbg.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.