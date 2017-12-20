California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 61,920 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Mosaic worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8,607.72, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

