Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Bryn Mawr Bank ( NASDAQ:BMTC ) traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 50,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The company has a market capitalization of $908.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 10.15%. research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $508,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

