BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 5th

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
BRT Apartments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRT Apartments stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of BRT Apartments worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties. These activities are primarily conducted through joint ventures in which the Trust has an equity interest in the entity owning the property. The Trust’s segments include Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Assets.
