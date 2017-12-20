BRT Apartments (BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRT. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

BRT Apartments ( BRT ) opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.22.

BRT Apartments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties. These activities are primarily conducted through joint ventures in which the Trust has an equity interest in the entity owning the property. The Trust’s segments include Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Assets.

