Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.47

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.47 and last traded at C$45.35, with a volume of 137914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

