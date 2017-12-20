Brokers Set Expectations for Sumitomo Heavy’s FY2018 Earnings (SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Heavy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Heavy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Heavy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Sumitomo Heavy ( SOHVY ) remained flat at $$9.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18,110.00, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 10.69. Sumitomo Heavy has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

