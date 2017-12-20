Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Price Target at $41.73

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. 1,098,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,704. The company has a market cap of $7,784.57, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.03. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

In other news, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 9,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $353,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $492,410. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

