Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Price Target at $83.83

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Ashland Global (ASH) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 393,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,420.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.62 million. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,000,000.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Peter Ganz sold 3,379 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $238,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 8,152 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $576,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,839 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 56.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2,128.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 101.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 204,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

