Brokerages Expect Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. Verisign reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Verisign from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,027,000 after buying an additional 941,100 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 10,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 875,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 867,071 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,165,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 718,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,310,000 after purchasing an additional 687,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,458,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,571,000 after purchasing an additional 668,211 shares during the last quarter.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 928,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,530. Verisign has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $11,443.99, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

