Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.68 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE BR) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.16. 434,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10,596.95, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $91.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

In other news, insider Robert Schifellite sold 49,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $4,400,224.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $677,544.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,101.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,875 shares of company stock worth $12,784,264. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

