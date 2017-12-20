Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $630.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.28 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $607.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $630.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $249,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Andrekovich sold 5,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $376,084.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,171.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $355,052,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,767,000 after buying an additional 438,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,667,000 after buying an additional 413,325 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,515,000 after buying an additional 1,941,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after buying an additional 71,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS (MMS) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,481. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $4,659.87, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

