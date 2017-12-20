British American Tobacco (BATS) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,720 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,575 ($75.03) to GBX 5,720 ($76.99) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BATS. UBS set a GBX 5,670 ($76.31) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,400 ($72.68) to GBX 5,340 ($71.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 6,100 ($82.10) to GBX 5,800 ($78.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.06) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,628.67 ($75.76).

Shares of British American Tobacco (BATS) opened at GBX 4,938 ($66.46) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 4,470.50 ($60.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($75.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,985 ($67.09) per share, with a total value of £148,553 ($199,936.74). Also, insider Andrew Gray sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,951 ($66.64), for a total transaction of £445,243.43 ($599,250.92). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,218.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

