Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Reduced by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 324,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 421,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 412,830 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $102,130.09, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Reduced by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy-position-reduced-by-winslow-evans-crocker-inc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.